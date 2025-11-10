NCHANGA ASPIRING MP MULAZA KAIRA (MACKY2) CONDEMNS CHINGOLA VIOLENCE, URGES ZAMBIANS TO UPHOLD THE RULE OF LAW





Dear Young People..

What happened yesterday in Chingola is honestly saddening and every well-meaning Zambian should condemn it.. We need to uphold the rule of law that protects us all.



Our future is not built on chaos mwebantu, its built on character.. We shouldn’t tolerate what happened yesterday, not because the pain and frustration isn’t real, but because we are better than this. Our future demands more from us.



Yes.. I hear your cry. I feel your frustration. But I also believe in your greatness. Let us channel this raw energy into a powerful, peaceful movement for change.

Let us register to vote. Let us demand for answers. Let us build a constituency where leaders are accountable and the people’s voice is respected without resorting to violence.



I Pray For Unity

I Pray For Peace

I Pray For Chingola

Ninebo Hon Mulaza Kaira

Nchanga Constituency Aspiring MP

Lets Work Together. CHAPAMO