NCP  COMPLETELY WITHDRAWALS FROM TONSE ALLIANCE AFFAIRS: “I have made the firm decision to stop escorting others into State House”- Peter Chanda

31st October 2025

NCP’S COMPLETE WITHDRAWAL FROM TONSE ALLIANCE AFFAIRS



The New Congress Party (NCP) wishes to inform the nation that the party

withdrew from the Tonse Alliance several weeks ago and will not participate in

any alliance activities going forward.





Our departure was prompted by sustained

interference, manipulation, and hypocrisy from certain PF-aligned individuals

operating within the alliance structures.

Since our exit, I have observed with great concern that Mr. Given Lubinda and

other Tonse Alliance members have been attempting to use backdoor tactics to

hijack the NCP for their own political benefit as we approach the elections.





These illegal attempts to impose themselves on a party they never built are

unacceptable and must be condemned.



Let me be clear:



The NCP is not available for any Tonse Alliance business, now or in the future.





The NCP was founded on the ideals of peace, unity, stability, and prosperity.



Yet some individuals whom I once worked with and trusted have abandoned

these principles.





Their conduct has only validated our decision to leave the alliance ahead of its now public leadership crisis, with factions aligned to Mr. Sean Tembo on one side and Mr. Given Lubinda on the other.





In the coming weeks, the party will hold a General Congress, where I will seek

re-election as party president. This Congress will define our new political and

strategic direction as an independent and self-determined party ahead of the

2026 elections.





I have made the firm decision to stop escorting others into State House. I will

now offer myself to the Zambian people as a presidential candidate.



I believe our country needs leadership anchored on integrity, genuine unity, and a clear vision for national prosperity.





The NCP remains open to collaborating with individuals and groups who sincerely uphold the vision and legacy of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





However, those attempting to abuse his name for personal political survival are betraying his memory and dividing the movement he left behind.





The NCP is a disciplined and independent political organisation. It belongs to

its members, not to opportunists or factions seeking to drag it into their internal battles.



I urge all NCP members and supporters across the country to remain united, focused, and steadfast as we embark on this new chapter.





Issued by:

Mr. Peter Chanda

President – New Congress Party (NCP