NCP  COMPLETELY WITHDRAWALS FROM TONSE ALLIANCE AFFAIRS: “I have made the firm decision to stop escorting others into State House”- Peter Chanda

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
31st October 2025
NCP’S COMPLETE WITHDRAWAL FROM TONSE ALLIANCE AFFAIRS
The New Congress Party (NCP) wishes to inform the nation that the party
withdrew from the Tonse Alliance several weeks ago and will not participate in
any alliance activities going forward.
Our departure was prompted by sustained
interference, manipulation, and hypocrisy from certain PF-aligned individuals
operating within the alliance structures.
Since our exit, I have observed with great concern that Mr. Given Lubinda and
other Tonse Alliance members have been attempting to use backdoor tactics to
hijack the NCP for their own political benefit as we approach the elections.
These illegal attempts to impose themselves on a party they never built are
unacceptable and must be condemned.
Let me be clear:
The NCP is not available for any Tonse Alliance business, now or in the future.
The NCP was founded on the ideals of peace, unity, stability, and prosperity.
Yet some individuals whom I once worked with and trusted have abandoned
these principles.
Their conduct has only validated our decision to leave the alliance ahead of its now public leadership crisis, with factions aligned to Mr. Sean Tembo on one side and Mr. Given Lubinda on the other.
In the coming weeks, the party will hold a General Congress, where I will seek
re-election as party president. This Congress will define our new political and
strategic direction as an independent and self-determined party ahead of the
2026 elections.
I have made the firm decision to stop escorting others into State House. I will
now offer myself to the Zambian people as a presidential candidate.
I believe our country needs leadership anchored on integrity, genuine unity, and a clear vision for national prosperity.
The NCP remains open to collaborating with individuals and groups who sincerely uphold the vision and legacy of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
However, those attempting to abuse his name for personal political survival are betraying his memory and dividing the movement he left behind.
The NCP is a disciplined and independent political organisation. It belongs to
its members, not to opportunists or factions seeking to drag it into their internal battles.
I urge all NCP members and supporters across the country to remain united, focused, and steadfast as we embark on this new chapter.
Issued by:
Mr. Peter Chanda
President – New Congress Party (NCP
This orphan has started lamenting. Sure Edgar’s legacy is tainted with corruption and misrule, yet this juvenile wants to perpetuate it.
We always had a feeling that Reverend Peter Chanda would ditch PF when the time is ripe for him to assert himself as President of NCP and become that anchor party to go for it as Presidential candidate in 2026. Imagine the PF support made his NCP even win elections of MP. Well, now he will go into oblivion. NCP was one of those small one man parties feeding from PF. Given Lubinda is not very wise not to understand that, there is not a single party that will be used by TonseAlliance as anchor party for PF. People like Sean Tembo abd KBF are there positioning themselves as anchor parties in Tonse Alliance. So, the game really is over for PF which belongs to Chabinga. Unless, Given Lubinda, Mundubile and company can form their own party, call it whatever name.