NCP Cuts Ties with Tonse Alliance, Declares Independent Path to 2026 Elections

…….as Peter Chanda announces presidential bid and condemns political hijack attempts





The New Congress Party (NCP) has formally withdrawn from the Tonse Alliance, citing manipulation, interference, and hypocrisy from elements allegedly aligned with the Patriotic Front (PF).





Party president Peter Chanda confirmed the complete disengagement, stating that the NCP “will not participate in any alliance activities going forward.” He accused certain figures, including Given Lubinda, of attempting to hijack the party through “backdoor tactics” for personal political gain.





“These illegal attempts to impose themselves on a party they never built are unacceptable and must be condemned,” Chanda said in a strongly worded statement.



He added that the decision to withdraw was necessary to preserve the NCP’s founding ideals of peace, unity, stability, and prosperity.





The NCP leader further noted that the Tonse Alliance had plunged into internal chaos, with factions forming around Sean Tembo and Given Lubinda, confirming the alliance’s “now public leadership crisis.”





In a bold political move, Chanda announced his intention to contest the 2026 general elections as a presidential candidate, signaling the NCP’s new independent direction





“I have made the firm decision to stop escorting others into State House. I will now offer myself to the Zambian people as a presidential candidate,” he declared.



Chanda emphasized that the NCP remains open to collaboration with individuals and groups genuinely upholding the legacy of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, but warned against those “abusing his name for personal political survival.”





He described the NCP as a “disciplined and independent political organisation” that belongs to its members — not to opportunists or factions.



The NCP is expected to hold a General Congress in the coming weeks to elect new leadership and map out its strategy ahead of the 2026 elections.





Kumwesu Analysis:

Peter Chanda’s withdrawal signals deepening fractures within Zambia’s opposition alliances. His declaration of a presidential bid introduces another player to watch in the run-up to 2026 one positioning himself as a defender of integrity and Lungu’s political legacy, yet distancing from both PF and Tonse power struggles.



©️ KUMWESU | November 1, 2025