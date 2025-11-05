NCP LEFT TONSE ALLIANCE BECAUSE LUBINDA AND ZUMANI ACTED SELFISH – PETER CHANDA

NCP LEFT TONSE ALLIANCE BECAUSE LUBINDA AND ZUMANI ACTED SELFISH – CHANDA





NEW Congress Party President, Peter Chanda, has revealed that his party decided to withdraw from Tonse Alliance after alleged attempts by Patriotic Front members Given Lubinda and Chris Zumani Zimba, to stage a “coup” against his party’s leadership.





Mr. Chanda claimed that the two PF officials summoned him to a meeting where he was pressured to align with particular rules within the alliance.





He said that when he refused to comply, he was threatened with the possibility of being replaced as party president.





Speaking when he featured on Radio Christian Voice’s Chatback program in Lusaka today, Mr. Chanda said the NCP was treated unfairly within the alliance, prompting its decision to leave.





“The NCP wondered why it was being sidelined and later summoned to forcefully agree with a faction in the alliance,” said Mr. Chanda.



He explained that the NCP had offered its support to the alliance in good faith, as a special service vehicle, but felt betrayed by some PF members.





Mr. Chanda said Mr. Lubinda and

Dr. Zumani took the wrong approach, adding that the NCP has now resolved to contest the 2026 general elections independently.





Meanwhile, Mr. Chanda stated that if the PF fails to resolve its internal differences before the 2026 elections, NCP would consider adopting some of its Members of Parliament to stand under its ticket.





He added that this decision is meant to honor the legacy of former President Edgar Lungu.



RCV