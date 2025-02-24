February 23, 2024



NCWALA MUST REMAIN UNTAMED, UNDILUTED



…must not be dimmed by political posturing.



By Njoya Mulonga Tembo MZIM



The Nc’wala Traditional Ceremony of the Ngoni people in Zambia is a grand spectacle of culture, history, and identity. Rooted in the warlike traditions of the Ngoni, the ceremony is a vibrant testament to our resilience and unyielding spirit. Hosted annually at Mtenguleni Village in the Eastern Province of Chipata town, it is a momentous occasion where the paramount chief, the Inkosi yama Nkosi, is honored, and the first harvest is celebrated.

The event draws thousands from across Zambia and beyond, eager to witness a living history unfold, experience the strength of Ngoni traditions, and partake in the collective pride of it’s people who have preserved their customs despite the passage of time.



In its evolution, Nc’wala has encountered various transitions, some progressive and others tainted by opportunists or setbacks. Initially, crowds gathered to the ceremony, drawn by the majestic display of Ngoni women in their traditional attire, a sight both revered and sensationalized. However, authorities soon intervened, curbing excesses to maintain the dignity of the occasion.

A turning point came when musician Potiano Kaiche was caught on camera engaging in unwarranted theatrics with his guitar strumming fingers, prompting swift action to restore decorum and protect the integrity of the event. Yet, just as one issue was resolved, another is sprouting fast and furious.





With people from diverse backgrounds flying and driving to Zambia’s easternmost region, the Nc’wala ceremony has unfortunately become a stage for political opportunism. These elements, lacking genuine grassroots support, exploit the cultural gathering to seek political mileage.

Tourists and international visitors, expecting an authentic African cultural showcase, are left bewildered, wondering whether they have stepped into a traditional event or an impromptu political rally. “No, this is not a political event,” we try to assure them, but the endless party sloganeering and empty rhetoric paint a different picture. Our society is being systematically bruised by transient leadership, accustomed to dismantling strong institutions for short-term gains. First, it was political parties cannibalizing each other; now, the target is the very foundation of our heritage…our traditional ceremonies.





Yet, at its core, the Nc’wala ceremony remains a mesmerizing display of Ngoni heritage. Picture the rhythmic pounding of drums echoing through the Mtenguleni’s fauna and flora, their deep reverberations summoning warriors and villagers alike to the sacred grounds. The ululations of the women rise in harmony, a chorus of joy and pride. Bare-chested men, clad in traditional animal skins, leap high into the air, their feet landing with a thundering stomp that sends dust spiraling into the golden sun almost covered by rainy clouds. Their spears and shields glisten as they simulate ancient war dances, a handful pimped by kopala stunts, their movements fierce and precise, a reminder of the battles fought and the victories won. The air is thick with the scent of burning wood, roasted meat, and the raw energy of a people dancing not just for entertainment but as an act of remembrance, a tribute to their forefathers.





This is the essence of our traditions—untamed, undiluted, and deeply meaningful. It must be preserved, not hijacked. If those in political office wish to engage, let them do so respectfully, as guests paying homage to culture, not as intruders seeking a moment of fame. The Nc’wala ceremony belongs to the people so is the Kuomboka of the Lozi, Ukusefye pa’ngwena of the Bemba, Mbambala of the Nsenga Luzi etc, and it must remain that way. It is not merely an event; it is the heartbeat of a proud people, an enduring link between past and present, and a beacon of identity that must not be dimmed by political posturing.



About author:

Marketing and Communications Specialist, Award Winning Artist, Community Leader, Scholar of Masters in Strategic Management and Leadership (UK)