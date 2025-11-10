NDC FACTION PRESIDENT AND UPND ALLIANCE MOBILIZATION CHAIRMAN JOSEPH KASONDE JOINS CITIZENS FIRST PARTY





… says the decision reflects his conviction that the Citizens First is the best party to offer and deliver to the aspirations of the New Zambia.



… President Saboi Imboela to entirely lead the NDC while he joins CF as a member.





LUSAKA, MONDAY, NOVEMBER, 10, 2025



NATIONAL Democratic Congress faction president and UPND- Alliance mobilization chairman Joseph Kasonde has joined the Citizens First Party led by Harry Kalaba.





In a statement made available to Smart Eagles in Lusaka today, Mr. Kasonde said the decision has been reached in the spirit of renewal and national service.





Mr. Kasonde said the Citizens First is the best party to offer and deliver to the aspirations of the New Zambia because of its emphasis on the the well being and social economic development of the Zambian citizens and uniting the country as a whole.





“After extensive data collection, analysis, interpretation, and wide consultation across our party structures, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the UPND Alliance, has resolved to pull out from the UPND Alliance and support the Citizens First (CF) Party President Harry Kalaba,” Mr. Kasonde said.





“This decision has been reached in the spirit of renewal and national service. It reflects our conviction that the Citizens First Party is the best party to offer and deliver to the aspirations of the New Zambia with their emphasis on the the well being and social economic development of the Zambian citizens and uniting Zambia as a whole. Zambia is too divided,” he said.





And Mr. Kasonde adds that the NDC faction has parted ways with the UPND Alliance respectfully, without bitterness, name-calling, or hostility adding that he remains grateful for the cooperation and goodwill extended to his faction during the period of collaboration.





“We have chosen to work with CF President Harry Kalaba because we see in him a principled, visionary, and patriotic and experienced leader. We pledge our total support and commitment to working and pushing the CF agenda for a new political path — Party, the MPs, the Mayors, and the Councillors — signaling a new beginning and renewed hope for our country,” Mr. Kasonde said.





“The NDC faction is happy to announce that as we come to CF, we shall allow President Saboi Imboela to lead the NDC while I join CF as a member,” He said.





“The NDC has existed as a 2 faction party following the resignation of our former President Dr Chishimba Kambwili who moved back to PF in 2020. With the split of the NDC, the faction which I lead remained with the UPND Alliance where Dr Chishimba Kambwili had taken us. Since then, the NDC has played its critical part with diligence, mutual respect, and loyalty in advancing the collective goals of the UPND Alliance,” He said.



