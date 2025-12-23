NDC HOLDS LAST NATIONAL GOVERNING COUNCIL MEETING OF 2025, ENDORSES 2026 ELECTION PARTICIPATION AND CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION CAMPAIGN





20th December 2025

(Saturday)



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party held this year’s last National Governing Council (NGC) meeting in Lusaka, chaired by Party President Ms. Saboi Imboela.





The meeting was attended by the Party Vice President Pastor Boyd Mwape Chibuye, the Secretary General, Deputy Secretary General Madam Hilda Namwila, Chairperson for Finance Mr. Michael Mwape, Chairperson for Elections Mr. James Zulu, Chairperson for Environment Mr. Enock Mbulo Tanganyika, Chairperson for Disability Inclusion, Madam Bertha Kalumba, Research and Development Chairperson Mr. Totoninga John Mutale, Chairperson for Labour Mr. Edmond Bwalya, Lusaka Provincial Chairman Mr. Simon Mulenga, among other NGC members.





Apologies were received from the Chairperson for Arts and Tourism Mr. Freeman Mwewa, the National Administrative Secretary Mr. Kwangu Mukupa, the Lusaka Provincial Chairlady Madam Susan, and the Chairperson for Commerce Mr. George Chingwe, among others.





The NGC deliberated on key party matters, including NDC participation in the 2026 General Elections, preparations for the General Conference, and the Chawama Parliamentary by-elections.





During the meeting, it was unanimously agreed that the NDC should participate in the 2026 General Elections. Potential aspiring candidates should be identified early, in addition to those candidates who have already shown willingness to stand on the NDC ticket, and that party mobilisation is intensified nationwide.





The Council further resolved that Provincial Conferences should commence as part of the party’s preparations for the upcoming General Conference.





Regarding the Chawama Parliamentary by-election, the NGC resolved to fully support the NDC candidate, Mr. James Phiri, and work collectively towards achieving victory. Members are encouraged to contribute towards financial, material, transport, and food support for party members and foot soldiers actively campaigning on the ground. The campaign budget for the Chawama by-election was approved to strengthen support for the candidate.





Party members are further urged to physically participate in the Chawama Constituency campaigns in solidarity with the candidate.





Following the NGC meeting, the party leadership visited the NDC candidate in Chawama Constituency to appreciate the work being carried out by the candidate, party officials and foot soldiers on the ground.



Issued by:

Media Team – NDC