NDLOZI FIRES BACK: “COUNTRY GAINS NOTHING FROM MALEMA BEHIND BARS!”



Former EFF MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has stepped into the heated debate surrounding the ongoing firearm case involving EFF leader Julius Malema, delivering a forceful defence of his former party head and warning against what he sees as politically motivated legal pressure.



Ndlozi argued that South Africa would not benefit from seeing Malema imprisoned over the current charges, insisting that such an outcome would serve neither the public nor democratic debate.

He stressed that Malema’s presence in Parliament remains important, describing his voice as a key part of national political discourse.





He also warned against what he called the rise of liberal right-wing influence, saying these forces should not be allowed to dominate the political landscape.

In a sharp, emotional remark, he insisted that groups such as AfriForum “must not win,” underscoring the broader political tensions surrounding the case.





The comments add fresh fuel to an already controversial and closely watched legal battle.