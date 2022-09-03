Ndola based Lawyer dies in road accident in Chibombo.

Here is full police statement.

3rd September, 2022- Chibombo Police recorded a fatal road traffic accident which occurred today Saturday 3rd September 2022 at about 12:00 hours four Kilometers North of Liteta trading area along the Great North Road in Chibombo District.

Involved was M/ Emmanuel Sichone aged 40 of Itawa township in Ndola who was driving a Toyota Hilux registration BAL 66 from South to North and M/Pius Zimbiti aged 37 of Harare in Zimbabwe who was driving a Freight liner truck registration AEG5649 and trailer ACQ 9483 from North to South.

The Accident occured when the driver of the first vehicle was overtaking improperly and went to hit the second vehicle which was on coming in the opposite direction.The driver of the first vehicle M/Emmanuel Sichone died on spot after sustaining fatal head injuries.His body has been deposited in Liteta hospital mortuary. The first vehicle had it’s front part extensively damaged whilst the second vehicle had it’s front right tyre and front right part extensively damaged.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE SPOKESPERSON