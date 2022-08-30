“I DO not understand why she agreed to be ordained as a pastor and pretends to people while our marriage is falling apart,” a Ndola man has cried before the Kabushi local court in Ndola.

Bright Sinkala took his wife Pastor Grace Musende to court seeking divorce stating that she has neglected their marriage, but instead frequents mountain visits for prayer.

However, in her defence, Pastor Musende told court that it was infact Sinkala who has caused their marriage to fall apart because he could not keep his pants zipped and has since found a girlfriend whom he has built a house for.

Sinkala during his testimony revealed that he and his wife have not been physically intimate for the past nine-years and yet they live under one roof.

He told court that all was well with him and his wife , not until she started frequenting mountains prayers, leaving house duties unattended to.

Sinkala told court that at one point his wife came home late from the mountains and so he had locked her outside.

He said that he then left her to sleep on the veranda, but that the the next day she organised her relatives to talk to him.

“I was not interested in the meeting because I was not interested. I lost affection for her. When her relatives came, I overheard her telling them that I was a drunkard who was weak when it came to sex. She even told me point blank that I am not man enough and that hurt me,” he said.

Sinkala further told court that his wife stopped washing and cooking for him and that he had been doing things on his own for many years.

However, Musende told court that she and Sinkala used to enjoy praying together, not until he went and ate of another ‘fruit.’

“How can I be cooking for a man who does not eat my food? He has already shifted with all his clothes. And I agree with him, for the past nine years he has not made love to me because he has found another woman,” she said.

She said Sinkala was not working , but the moment he got a job, he got a girlfriend who he would frequent Nakonde with to do business trips.

She narrated to court that she tried to dialogue with her husband for the sake of the children on many occasions, but he had made up his mind to be with the other woman he had found.

“My husband was the one that introduced me to church as he was a very powerful elder and we served the Lord together, but upon finding another woman, he changed completely. For the last three months he has even been sleeping on the couch,” she said.

Passing judgement Kabushi local court Presiding senior Magistrate John Kabwe sitting with senior Magistrate Emelda Masuwa granted Divorce because reconciliation had failed.

(Mwebantu)