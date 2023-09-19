NDOLA MAN GETS LIFE IMPRISONMENT FOR MURDERING GIRLFRIEND THAT TRIED TO LEAVE HIM

The Ndola High Court has sentenced to life imprisonment a 41-year-old man who brutally murdered his 33-year-old girlfriend after she tried to leave him for another man.

The court heard how Justin Musonda stabbed Choolwe Sichiyanda nineteen times with a newly bought knife on March, 7, 2023 at a named lodge in Masala Township and later tried to commit suicide by drinking a poisonous substance.

Per Insaka, Musonda opted to remain silent in his defence and did not call any witness.

And in delivering judgement, judge Lameck Mwale said that the state proved the case beyond all reasonable doubt.

“The knife was new and bore a label K25. I have no doubt that the accused carefully planned the murder and had malice aforethought to cause death or grievous harm which can be seen from the gruesome multiple wounds on the body of the deceased,” he said.

In mitigation, Musonda asked for leniency stating that the time he spent in the remand correctional facility, he reflected on his action.

But in sentencing Musonda, judge Mwale found no extenuating circumstances not slap the accused with life imprisonment.

“The manner in which he executed his criminal enterprise demands that he be removed from society. I therefore sentence him to life imprisonment,” he said.

LCN

