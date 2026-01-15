“Ndola Set for US$1.1 Billion Crude Oil Refinery & Energy Complex – A Major Industrial Boost”





Ndola is poised for significant industrial growth, hosting the country’s largest single industrial investment, a US$1.1 billion crude oil refinery and energy complex.





This project, developed by China Zambia Petrochemical Corporation in partnership with the Industrial Development Corporation, aligns with Government efforts to position Ndola as a production, logistics, and energy hub, leveraging its strategic location and infrastructure.





Supporting infrastructure investments, including the Ndola Cancer Treatment Centre and upgrades to roads, water systems, and power networks, underscore Government’s commitment to driving industrial development, fostering economic diversification, and promoting sustainable growth in the region, in line with national development aspirations.