Ne-Yo has hit out at people criticizing his love life as he continues to practice polygamy.

The R&B singer was recently spotted cozying up to yet another mystery woman, increasing his number of concurrent girlfriends to four.

Ne-Yo and the woman, who is a backup dancer called Bri, were seen kissing, flirting and working out together while on vacation together.

His ever-expanding rotation of romantic partners was seemingly met with backlash online, but the “So Sick” hitmaker has made it clear that he’s nonplussed by the negativity.

In a post to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (February 20), he wrote: “Them: Ne-Yo we don’t approve of your poly relationship!” alongside a selfie of him wearing a T-shirt featuring the words: “Fun fact: I don’t care.”

Ne-Yo has been open about his polygamous lifestyle since his messy divorce from Crystal Renay, with whom he shares three children.

Appearing on the Lemon Drop podcast last year, the 45-year-old admitted that monogamy is simply not for him.

“I realized that I had not been living my truth for a very, very long time,” he said. “I’m living it now, and you can tell: my skin is glowing. I’m in a great space — mentally, emotionally and everything else.

“I realized that everything is not for everybody. It is some of the truest shit that anyone has ever said. Society tells you that you’re supposed to be with one person. You get married and y’all supposed to be together for ever.

“I am not shitting on marriage, I am not shitting on anyone who has figured out how to make that thing work for them. Monogamy’s for you? It’s not for me. I know this now and it’s like a weight lifted off my shoulders.”

Ne-Yo added: “I spent so much time lying and trying to be somebody that I wasn’t for the sake of somebody else. Complete and utter time wasted, when I could have just been exactly who I am, said exactly what I wanted and then waited for those people to gravitate towards me. Because that’s my reality now.

“I don’t have to lie anymore and I’ll be damned if I ever go back to [being] that person that needed to lie for the appeasement of somebody else.”

He also said that there was not a “cap” on how many women he would date at any one time.