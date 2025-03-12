Ne-Yo Reveals Identify Of His Four Girlfriends; Plans To Add More

Singer Ne-Yo has officially introduced his four girlfriends to the world. He recently took to Instagram to introduce the ladies, indicating their respective nicknames.

“Since the world is so intrigued, I guess I should introduce my loves properly. Ladies and gents, I present my pyramid….say something nice or move on with your life. We happy over here,” he wrote in the caption.

The ladies are Cristina aka “Pretty Baby,” Arielle aka “Twin Flame,” Moneii aka “Phoenix Feather” and Bri aka “Sexy Lil Something.”

He has been criticised over his polyamorous lifestyle, but he seems content with the multiple relationships.

Appearing on a radio show in Los Angeles recently, he touched on how the relationship was working for him.

“I do partnership, not ownership,” he stated. “I don’t even want to own you. I want a partner in this situation…

“I don’t demand exclusivity or ask for it, nothing like that…If you offer it and I accept [then] there are rules to follow, but nothing is above a conversation as long as we’re being honest,” he stated.

On the same show, the award-winning performer added that sex was not his main goal in having multiple women in his life.

“See, people get caught up on the sexual element of it… If the only reason you’re doing it is for the sexual part if it, you’re bound to fail,” the singer said.

The father of seven noted that the women serve as support for his children, as they can step in while he undertakes his busy schedules.

“Me being as busy as I am, I’m rarely home… and God bless my kids for them being understanding… but if you want your [Roblox] and your V-bucks and Jordans, daddy got to go to work…

“And while daddy’s at work, this one’s gonna cook dinner and this one is gonna make breakfast, and this one’s gonna get you ready for school,” he explained.

Appearing on the Lemon Drop podcast, he justified his polyamorous stands, stressing that Monogamy is for you, it’s not for me.”

On February 19, 2025, he took to his Instagram Story to fire back at critics, writing: “Ne-Yo we don’t approve of your relationship…Fun Fact: I don’t care.”

He has hinted at adding more girlfriends to his lineup, but that will depend on how much money he has and who comes along.

“No specific cap, it just depends on who I vibe with and who vibes with me…As many as you can afford, that’s how it works,” he stated.