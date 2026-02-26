BREAKING: Near-blind refugee DIES after border patrol detains him FOR NO REASON and dumps him miles away from home.





This story is not just a tragedy. It’s a damning indictment.



Nurul Amin Shah Alam, a 56-year-old Rohingya refugee who was nearly blind and spoke no English, was released from custody by U.S. Border Patrol — and dropped off at a Tim Hortons five miles from his home.





No ride. No notification to his family. No assistance whatsoever.



Days later, he was found dead on a Buffalo street.





Shah Alam had fled persecution in Burma and arrived in Buffalo just 15 months ago, seeking safety. Instead, after being arrested last year for carrying a curtain rod he used as a walking stick — and allegedly being Tasered and beaten when he couldn’t follow English commands — he ended up in jail.





His family didn’t bail him out for fear he’d be shipped to ICE detention out of state. Eventually, he took a plea deal that allowed him to clear the immigration detainer and avoid ICE detention.





But when Border Patrol picked him up after bail, instead of transferring him to a detention center as expected, agents reportedly dropped him at a doughnut shop across town and left him to find his way home.





He was nearly blind. He couldn’t speak English. He had no phone. And no one told his family he’d been released.



For days, they searched. Police even briefly closed his missing persons case after mistakenly believing he was still in ICE custody. Now homicide detectives are investigating the “circumstances and timeframe” leading to his death. The cause has not yet been released.





Advocates for the Rohingya community are devastated.



“We never thought anyone would experience anything like this since coming to the United States,” said Imran Fazel, who knows the family. “It doesn’t make me feel safe in a country like this.”





Let’s be clear: Shah Alam survived genocide. He survived displacement. He survived fleeing his homeland. But in America — the country that promised refuge — he was allegedly abandoned in the dark. And he never made it home.





He leaves behind a wife and two sons. And a haunting question: How does a blind refugee get left on a street corner — and end up dead?



