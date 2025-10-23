“Ned is obsessed with virginity, Regina is obsessed with wealth” Catholic priest weighs in on Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels’ marriage 

A Catholic priest has accused Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels of greed and said neither of them ought to complain about the outcome of their union.

Reacting to the marriage crisis the couple is currently facing, Fr. Kelvin Ugwu said Ned was looking for a virgin and Regina was looking for wealth and they both got together with each other for that reason.

He added that greed is what fuelled their union.

He said they have no reason to complain now that they are reaping the fruits of their greed.

The priest said that what the older politician and his younger actress wife had was a contract where both got what they wanted, not a marriage.