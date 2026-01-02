🇮🇷 NEED A MISSILE? IRAN WILL SELL YOU ONE FOR BITCOIN



Iran just opened up its weapons shop to anyone with enough digital cash, offering everything from killer drones to warships.





No banks, no questions, just crypto or a trade deal.



There’s even a chatbot to help you pick the right product like it’s Amazon for warfare.



The site lists missiles already used by Iran-backed groups and offers in-person inspections if you get past security.





It’s all part of a bigger plan to dodge US and European sanctions while doing business with 35 countries.



The move comes as other sanctioned states like Russia also turn to crypto to keep money flowing under the radar.





Iran’s already been caught using it to sell oil and fund shadowy banking networks linked to its military. Now it’s just doing it louder.





Western governments are not amused, especially with nuclear talks dead and tensions rising.





But Iran’s arms business is booming, and crypto just became its new favorite loophole.



Source: Financial Times