Negotiating with US ‘irrational’ from now on – Iranian MP

Mahmoud Nabavian, an Iranian member of parliament who was part of the delegation in the first round of talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad, has said on X that “from now on”, negotiating with the US is “purely detrimental and irrational”.

Separately, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, Iran’s top military command, has warned that Iran’s forces, in case of an attack against Iran, will “strike pre-determined targets delivering another, even harsher lesson” to the US and Israel.

In both Nabavian’s post and Khatam al-Anbiya’s statement, there was no mention of an extension to the ceasefire, though both were reported by Iranian outlets after Donald Trump’s announcement.

We have yet to see any reaction from Iran’s Foreign Ministry or its officials, or from Iran’s parliament speaker and top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf himself.