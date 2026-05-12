Nelly Mutti has announced the-sine die-adjournment of the National Assembly

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has announced the-sine die-adjournment of the 13th session of the National Assembly, ahead of its dissolution this week, Friday.





In a moving the address to the House, she wished that lawmakers contesting elections should be retained to the National Assembly for institutional memories’ sake.





“I wish those standing in the elections all the best, it is my desire that as many members of this assembly as possible are retained because they hold institutional memory and that a lot of capacity has been built within them in the last five years,” Ms Mutti said before the House adjourned sine die at exactly 18:06.





Ms Mutti was seen hugging members on her right, as others sent her flying kisses.



Some female lawmakers failed to hold back tears while embracing the First Female Speaker.



She also moved and hugged some members on the left-opposition.



CREDIT: CHOMBA MUSIKA/DAILY MAIL