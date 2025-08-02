Nelson Chamisa’s political journey began when he stepped in after the late Morgan Tsvangirai. He quickly rose as Zimbabwe’s leading opposition voice. Chamisa inspired hope among millions frustrated by decades of ZanuPF rule. His sharp speeches and bold promises made him a symbol of change.

Despite intense political pressure, he remained determined and vocal. He fought elections against a powerful ruling party machinery. Many saw Chamisa as Zimbabwe’s best chance for reform. His leadership drew crowds and sparked debate nationwide. Even outside parliament, he still shapes the conversation. Chamisa continues to challenge the status quo with courage and resilience.

Nelson Chamisa speaks about ZanuPF expenditure on him

Nelson Chamisa recently accused ZanuPF of wasting huge sums to destroy him. On Facebook, he posted passionately, “So much money has been invested, wasted and pumped into destroying one individual…but then it didn’t work.” Chamisa argued that the ruling party spends more on undermining him than on national priorities.

He mentioned money, cars, and resources thrown into “hatchet jobs and wicked schemes.” He questioned funds directed to shadowy groups like FAZ rather than essential ministries. According to Chamisa, this strategy has failed before and will fail again. His message struck a chord with many frustrated citizens. Chamisa’s words reflected disappointment but also defiance.

Opinion: Will Chamisa rise again

Chamisa’s exit from CCC left supporters uncertain. Yet, his popularity remains strong and undeniable. Zimbabwe’s political landscape still needs his bold voice. His resilience and energy could spark a fresh movement.

Many still trust his vision for a better Zimbabwe. With the right strategy and unity, Chamisa could surprise doubters again. His story isn’t over.

@Anderson Mudavanhu “Ndo politics idzi kwete bible nekuti bible ragara rinoto taura Rega kuti munhu wamwari haanei nezvematongerwo enyika”

@Samutero Godwin “They are still fighting for byelections the whole country in the name of Nelson ,matumbu atishatira!!!!!!”

@Godfrey Rakabopa “Vanhu vanoti muri mutengesi ndinovashaira pavo nekuti kurwiswa kwamunoitwa hakusi normal”