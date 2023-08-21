Nelson Chamisa’s CCC Expects Election Results By 24 August After Deploying Agents To All Polling Stations

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has once again risked confrontation with authorities by declaring that he will announce the results of the August 23 elections, regardless of the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Chamisa made this bold statement during a rally in Bulawayo, where he claimed that his party had deployed agents to all polling stations and would have the means to tabulate the results.

During a gathering at the White City Sports Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday, he assured his party supporters that their agents had been strategically placed at all 12,374 polling stations.

With unwavering confidence, he boldly declared that the party would possess the election results by August 24th.

#BREAKING CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, addressing rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo, says they have deployed agents to all 12,374 polling stations, and they will have election results by August 24 "and we will tell the world what we got"

Premature Election Result Announcements Face Severe Consequences: ZEC Issues Dire Warning

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has issued a strong warning regarding the premature disclosure of election results. Emphasizing the gravity of the matter, the ZEC firmly states that it is strictly prohibited for any individual or organization, apart from the commission itself, to reveal or disseminate the election results.

In a statement, ZEC said,

Presidential Election results will be announced within five (5) days after the polling day at the ZEC National Collation Centre

It is illegal to announce election results verbally or in print before they are announced by ZEC. Violators of this electoral offence will face legal consequences, including fines, imprisonment, or both.

History of Election Result Disputes

This is not the first time that Chamisa has challenged the authority of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) over election results. In the 2018 presidential election, Chamisa contested the narrow victory of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, alleging that the election was rigged.

However, it was later revealed that Chamisa did not have polling agents at all polling stations, despite earlier claims.