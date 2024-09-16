NEPAL APPEALS FOR TECHNICAL SUPPORT IN MINING FROM ZAMBIA



KATHMANDU, NEPAL – The Government of Nepal has appealed for technical support in the mining sector from Zambia as it transitions from small to full scale mining.



Speaking in Kathmandu on Friday last week during a meeting with Zambia High Commissioner to India, Mr. Percy P. Chanda, Nepal’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Arzu Rana Deuba, said while Nepal is doing well in sectors such as tourism and agriculture, the country was now shifting its attention to mining.



Ms. Deuba said the Government of Nepal has recognized Zambia as one of the countries in the Global South from which it can learn best practices owing to the African country’s vast experience as it has been mining for a long time.



She said it is only through the technical support of countries like Zambia that Nepal could navigate the mining terrain and obtain value from its natural resources such as copper and uranium, adding that her country is willing to engage experts from Zambia to facilitate skills transfer to Nepal.

And speaking in a separate meeting, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supplies Honourable Damodar Bhandari called for closer collaboration between the two countries.



Mr. Bhandari said the Nepalese Government intends to reform the mining sector, aiming to create a more conducive environment for investment and exploration.



He says the Government recognizes the need for capacity building in the mining sector, including training for regulatory bodies and enhancing the skills of local miners and that this is the reason Nepal is looking to Zambia for support in both crafting the regulatory framework and capacity building due to its vast experience in the sector.



Meanwhile, H.E Mr. Chanda assured the two Ministers that Zambia is ready to help Nepal on its request to facilitate capacity building and put in place a regulatory framework which conforms to international requirements.



He said Zambia has experts grounded in mining practices and regulations adding that these will be key in helping Nepal actualize its objectives by offering the technical support it is looking for in all aspects of mining.



He said mining is not only costly but risky, hence the need to carry out due diligence to ensure that requisite requirements are put in place as the country ventures into large scale mining.



“In terms of the regulatory framework and best practices, Zambia can provide valuable insights towards establishing a regulatory framework for the mining sector, sharing best practices for environmental management, and sustainable mining practices in line with international regulations,” Mr. Chanda said.



