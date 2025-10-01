Nepal chooses a 2-year-old girl as new living goddess worshipped by both Hindus and Buddhists

A two-year-old girl named Aryatara Shakya was carried by her family from their modest home in a Kathmandu alley to the ornate Kumari Ghar, a temple palace where she will live as the city’s new “living goddess.”

At just 2 years and 8 months, Aryatara has been chosen as the new Kumari, a sacred figure revered by both Hindus and Buddhists in this predominantly Hindu nation.

Aryatara was selected after a meticulous process involving priests and astrologers, who scrutinized her for 32 physical perfections.

She was also tested her courage in rituals like the “Trial of Bravery,” where she faced the sacrificed head of a buffalo without flinching.

She steps into a role that blends divine reverence with human fragility, replacing 11-year-old Trishna Shakya,

Per tradition, Trishna has to step down as she nears puberty which means she is returning to life as an ordinary girl (mortal).

Nepal’s president will seek her blessing, joining devotees who line up to touch her feet, offering flowers and coins in awe.

During the weeklong Indra Jatra festival, Trishna, the outgoing Kumari, was wheeled through the streets on a chariot pulled by devotees.