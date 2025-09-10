Nepal’s prime minister resigns following deadly Gen Z protests 

Nepal’s prime minister, Khadga Prasad Oli has resigned following violent protests against a ban on social media platforms and government corruption.

Prasad Oli said he was stepping down immediately.

His resignation came after protesters set fire to the homes of some of Nepal’s top political leaders in opposition to a social media ban that was lifted early Tuesday, a day after deadly anti-government protests when police opened fire and k!lled 19 people

Local reports and videos shared on social media showed protesters attacking the residences of the top political leaders in and around Kathmandu.

The houses set on fire included those of Sher Bahadur Deuba, leader of the largest party, Nepali Congress, President Ram Chandra Poudel, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, and leader of the Communist Party of Nepal Maoist Pushpa Kamal Dahal. A private school owned by Deuba’s wife, Arzu Deuba Rana, who is the current foreign minister, was also set on fire.

The mass protest and attack on parliament on Monday began as opposition to the ban on social media platforms , but were fueled by growing frustration and dissatisfaction against the political parties among the people who blame them for corruption.

Nepal, a Himalayan country of 30 million people, is known for its turbulent politics and has seen more than a dozen governments since it transitioned to a republic after abolishing its 239-year-old monarchy in 2008 following a decade-long civil war.