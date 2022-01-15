By Charles Tembo

THE PF lived in denial but now reality is catching up on them, says Copperbelt Advocates for Justice and Peace executive director Abraham Phiri.

Phiri says the net is tightening and closing in on everyone who was involved in plunder of public resources.

In April 2018, then PF secretary general Davies Mwila told cabinet ministers and PF members of parliament that they would go to prison if they don’t work hard to win the 2021 general elections.

Speaking during the Luapula Province party mobilisation launch which was broadcast on Prime TV, Mwila said Luapula Province should save ministers and members of parliament from going to prison.

“Here in Luapula, we have a lot of support. We have 100 per cent support, but you bring five constituencies with 90,000 votes. Our friends (UPND) one constituency is 90,000, even if it’s in the village. Why are you not voting? That is why I am telling you that if you play, you will cry,” Mwila said. “…All the cells will be full.

All these people you see behind me will be in cells. Abena Chitalu (Dr Chilufya, then health minister) (you) will not see him. So you, ministers and MPs, don’t think this is a joke. This is serious business, are you listening you ministers. This battle we are in is not for playing. That is why them (UPND) when you see they are telling lies and you listen. So you MPs, councillors stop being selfish.”

In an interview with The Mast, Phiri said everything under the earth has its time.

“We talked about the behaviour of some of these people but they never listened. PF was leaving in denial but now reality has come through. This is what we tell our leaders to always listen to the voice of reason. This is what we tell the current leaders not to be arrogant,” Phiri said.

“While they were stealing, Davies Mwila warned them but they never listened to their leader. The arrogance of the PF is paying them out today. The PF was a group of criminal elements that never listened to the people of Zambia.”

He said net is tightening and closing in on everyone who was involved in the cases of plunder.

“Looting of the treasury and Zambian assets and wealth was the order of the day. Even criminal cases that had been swept under the carpet during Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s presidency are painstakingly reconstructed,” noted Phiri.

“… It is now appearing the new dawn government meant every word when they promised to probe all because we are moving at a great speed.”