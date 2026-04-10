Netanyahu Boots Spain from Gaza Ceasefire Hub

Netanyahu Boots Anti-Israel Spain from Gaza Ceasefire Hub



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just delivered a much-needed dose of reality to Spain’s socialist government: actions have consequences.





Israel has expelled Spanish representatives from the Civil-Military Coordination Center in Kiryat Gat, the key hub set up under President Trump’s Gaza ceasefire and peace plan.

The move comes after years of Spain’s relentless anti-Israel obsession, including its rushed recognition of a Palestinian state in 2024 and its repeated undermining of Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas terrorists.





Israel’s Foreign Ministry didn’t mince words, citing Spain’s “anti-Israel obsession” and its pattern of siding against the Jewish state during the recent conflicts. Netanyahu made the call, and the U.S. was properly briefed in advance.