Netanyahu Declares Israel “Will Become a Global Superpower”



Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a bold speech during Jerusalem Day ceremonies, unveiling what he described as a “20-year vision” for Israel’s future.





Netanyahu declared that Israel is on track to become “a great global superpower in every field,” while strengthening ties with moderate regional allies that support Israeli interests.





He also reaffirmed that Jerusalem would remain “undivided under Israeli sovereignty” and vowed to continue aggressive action against extremist threats across the region.





The Israeli leader further signaled plans to expand strategic buffer zones around Gaza Strip, Lebanon, and Syria — a move analysts say could dramatically reshape the Middle East security landscape.





Israel captured East Jerusalem during the Six-Day War in 1967 and later annexed the territory, a move still not recognized by much of the international community.