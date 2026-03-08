Netanyahu Issues Stark Warning to Iran: Surrender or Face Collapse



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a direct message in Persian to the Iranian people and IRGC forces, declaring that major surprises await the regime and the moment of truth is near.

In the video address, he urged members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to lay down their arms and avoid destruction, promising no harm to those who defect while vowing to forge an alliance between a free Iran and Israel once tyranny falls.





The statement comes amid the ongoing U.S.-Israel military campaign that began March 1, 2026, with strikes targeting regime sites across Iran. Netanyahu emphasized that help has arrived for Iranians longing to break free from oppression, calling on citizens—including Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Ahwazis, and Baluchis—to unite, take to the streets in the millions, and finish the job of toppling the Islamic Republic.





This latest appeal builds on Netanyahu’s long-standing strategy of speaking directly to Iranians to undermine the regime, now backed by decisive action on the ground. The message leaves no doubt: the regime’s days are numbered unless its enforcers stand down.