Netherlands sends minesweeper near region for possible Hormuz mission

The Netherlands will send a minesweeper to the Mediterranean as part of NATO operations, allowing possible rapid deployment to the Strait of Hormuz if a mission is agreed after the Iran war ends, Reuters reported, citing Dutch ministers.

In a letter to parliament, Defense Minister Dilan Yesilgöz and Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said the vessel would depart this week and could join NATO’s standing mine countermeasures group from mid-June.

They said preparations were underway for a possible Dutch role in securing safe shipping routes in the Persian Gulf region.

NATO chief Mark Rutte has said several countries are pre-positioning logistical support, minehunters and minesweepers near the Persian Gulf to be ready for any possible Hormuz mission.

The Dutch letter said one option would be to deploy a combined team for search, diving and explosive ordnance disposal, while the Netherlands is also assessing whether it could contribute staff to an international coalition.