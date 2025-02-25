Netizens roast Lungu for claiming that he willingly handed over power to Hichilema



FORMER President Edgar Lungu has found himself in hot online soup after claiming that he “willingly and peacefully” handed over power to President Hakainde Hichilema in 2021, as though he did not lose the elections.





In a Facebook post, Lungu dismissed allegations of plotting against President Hichilema. He questioned how he could be accused of plotting against someone he willingly and peacefully handed over power to.





“Let us avoid political malice and contemptuous propaganda. How can l plot against a president l willingly and peacefully handed over power to? As a Christian, patriot and nationalist, I am never associated with bloodshed or war anywhere. Let peace and love rule,” he wrote.





But Zambians in his comment section were having none of it as they reminded the former Head of State that he did not voluntarily surrender power like a generous father handing out Christmas presents.





They said rather, he lost an election and was constitutionally obligated to step aside.



Some of the commenters reminded the former President of how late President Rupiah Banda had to step in to convince him to concede defeat.



“It was not the issue of willfully handing over power, it was constitutional,” wrote one user, Victor Luneta.





“The citizens voted you out. I remember vividly we were assured that you would hand over power to yourself and there was even a poster written: ‘Meet President Elect ECL on 23/08/2021 at Heroes Stadium.’



Mweemba Chuulu took it a notch higher, saying Lungu’s claim must be buried once and for all.





“This notion of saying that ‘I willingly handed over power’ must come to an end. You handed over power because that is what the Constitution requires. So, you wanted to refuse to hand over the instruments of power under what capacity? As a who?”





Others, accused Lungu of acting as if his compliance was an act of charity.



“The problem with ECL is that he believes handing over power to the rightful winner was a favor to Zambians when, in reality, it was a constitutional obligation.”





Others questioned why a man who claims to have handed over power willingly was now desperately trying to reclaim it through the Tonse Alliance Presidency.





“You may not be plotting against the president, but don’t say you willingly handed over power. We are the ones that willingly voted you out, you had no choice, sir,” commented Christabel Kaonga…https://kalemba.news/local/2025/02/24/netizens-roast-lungu-for-claiming-that-he-willingly-handed-over-power-to-hichilema/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, February 24, 2025