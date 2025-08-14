Never Split the Difference: A Call to Former Vice Presidents





At no point should individuals who have served in the second highest office of our Republic be seen taking sides in matters that divide rather than build. Former Vice Presidents carry with them the perception and expectation that they carry the weight of experience, national duty, and moral authority. That responsibility must not be taken lightly.



This is a moment to rise above personal preferences and political leanings. It is a time to act with maturity, wisdom, and impartiality. Zambia is facing a difficult chapter, and your leadership is needed not from the sidelines, but at the center of dialogue and resolution.





The passing of our sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, has brought about a national impasse that demands clear headed mediation. Former Vice Presidents, you are uniquely placed to initiate that process.





President Lungu died in South Africa, surrounded by his family and close friends. At the time of his passing, he was no longer receiving the recognition or benefits of a former Head of State, following his return to active politics a decision that led to the withdrawal of his privileges by the current government.





Now, following his death, the same government seeks to take the lead in burial arrangements, while the family insists that he be laid to rest according to their own wishes. This disagreement has escalated into a national concern, threatening unity and showing cracks in how we treat our leaders, both in life and in death.







This situation must not be allowed to spiral into further division. It must not become a political spectacle. It must be resolved with dignity and in full respect of the man, the office he held, and the family he leaves behind.





As former Vice Presidents, you should understand the depth and seriousness of public service. You know what it means to serve at the highest levels, to manage state affairs, and to navigate complex national issues. That experience now calls you to act.





We in *United Liberal Party* (ULP) urge you to immediately call for a private indaba a closed and focused meeting among yourselves to address this matter. Leave out other stakeholders for now. Bring your collective wisdom to the table, speak with one voice, and find a peaceful, respectful resolution to this impasse.





This is not just about one man. It is about preserving the dignity of high office in Zambia. It is about setting a standard for how we treat former leaders. And most importantly, it is about showing the country that leadership does not end with retirement it continues when it is needed most.





Let President Edgar Chagwa Lungu be honored in death in a way that reflects the values of unity, respect, and justice. Let his family be heard. And let Zambia be reminded and shown that those who have served at the highest levels still carry the torch of leadership, especially in moments of national uncertainty.



Issued by



Chisala Kasakula

United Liberal Party Vice President