Never Underestimate the Quiet Strategist,

The Case of Hakainde Hichilema’s Precision



By Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo-LLB



Last weekend, as I sat down taking chibwantu (maheu) while watching soccer, I found myself thinking deeply about leadership in Zambia. My thoughts kept returning to one man. I realised that I have a habit of learning from veterans such as ; SC Wynter Kabimba, Vernon Mwaanga, the late Frederick Chiluba, Michael Chilufya Sata,Levy Patrick Mwanawasa among others, people who walked long and difficult roads in public service. Yet, each time I closely observe a person like Hakainde Hichilema, the 7th President of the Republic of Zambia, I learn something new. That quiet reflection is what compelled me to write this article this evening before sleeping.





Zambians must understand one important reality, Hakainde Hichilema is a leader who should never be underestimated. His politics are not built on noise, insults, or confusion, but on patience, persistence, hard work, planning, and discipline. He observes quietly, studies carefully, and acts decisively. History has repeatedly shown that those who laughed at him yesterday often realise, too late, that they misjudged him.





For fifteen long years, Hichilema remained in opposition, steadily rebuilding the UPND from where the late Anderson Kambela Mazoka left it. Step by step, when many would have given up, he endured electoral defeats, ridicule, arrests, and humiliation. Yet he never abandoned his vision. Instead of becoming bitter, he invested in party structures, organisation, and people.





It is an undeniable fact that his 2021 victory, defeating a sitting government led by the late Edgar Chagwa Lungu by over a million votes, was not luck, mwebantu (people) .In reality it was the reward of endurance, consistency, and faith in the Zambian people.





This same strategic patience is evident in his parliamentary approach. Zambians should remember Bill 10 flopped. President Hichilema understood early that it was not in the national interest, and he patiently mobilised his UPND Members of Parliament, including those across party lines, to defeat it. He mastered parliamentary arithmetic, alliances, and persuasion there by keeping his MPs at community house to avoid them voting for Bill 10.





Experience sharpened his political instincts. So when Bill 7 came, he already knew what to do, who to engage, and how to build support.

Crucially, the inclusion of delimitation in the reform agenda was not accidental. It addressed long-standing concerns about representation and development equity. By responding to real constituency pressures, Hichilema was able to win over sceptical MPs and neutralise resistance very important.





That is why convincing Members of Parliament, including Hon. Christopher Kan’gombe, to support Bill 7 was not difficult. The Bill passed not because it was imposed, but because it was negotiated. Hichilema understands that politics is about people, not force, about listening, explaining, reassuring, and building trust.





Beyond Parliament, his quiet precision is also visible on the regional and international stage. At a time when Zambia is facing serious energy challenges, President Hichilema engaged President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe with diplomacy rather than confrontation. Through dialogue and regional cooperation, he managed to secure electricity arrangements that cushioned Zambia during a difficult period. This was not grandstanding, it was problem-solving. It demonstrated that effective leadership often happens away from cameras, in boardrooms and bilateral meetings, where trust and respect matter more than rhetoric from some CSOs, opposition parties and Churches.





Internationally, Hichilema has steadily restored Zambia’s standing. He has improved diplomatic relations, re-engaged cooperating partners, strengthened ties with neighbours, and rebuilt confidence with international financial institutions.





Zambia is once again viewed as a credible, predictable, and responsible partner. This opened doors for debt restructuring, investment, and development cooperation. These gains did not come from shouting; they came from credibility, consistency, and careful diplomacy.





Those who work closely with President Hichilema consistently describe him as a strong believer in teamwork. To him, leadership is not a solo performance. He values consultation, mentorship, and collective responsibility. This explains why he takes time before removing members from his team and why his Cabinet has largely remained stable.





As Hon. Chipoka Mulenga openly acknowledged, the President values dialogue over confrontation and consensus over command.

President Hichilema is also fully aware of the real hardships Zambians face, particularly load-shedding. He understands the pain it causes families, businesses, farmers, and students. That is why his government is investing in energy diversification, reforms, and long-term solutions. He knows that without electricity, there can be no jobs, no growth, and no meaningful development.





Above all, Hakainde Hichilema is a peace-loving and unifying leader. He firmly rejects tribalism and politics of hate because he understands how destructive they are to national unity. He believes in talking before fighting, understanding before judging, and building before destroying. He studies people, reads documents carefully, and makes informed decisions.



Zambians must reflect carefully. This is not just a politician. This is a strategist, a negotiator, and a patient builder of consensus. History teaches us that quiet leaders are often the most dangerous to underestimate. In the case of Hakainde Hichilema, precision, not noise has been his greatest strength.