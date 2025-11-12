NEVER UNDERRATE MAKEBI ZULU

Makebi Zulu is a strategist. He can easily win people’s attention.



Makebi Zulu can win an election without saying a word. The funny part is that Makebi may not be a politician, but can have the best selection of people who can do the speaking/campaigning on his behalf.





He’s a very smart personality.



Even for him to be Malambo Member of Parliament, it wasn’t him doing much of the campaigning. Let president HH never underrate people like Makebi Zulu. By the way, Makebi Zulu knows how to build influence. He has a powerful circle and he is a practical giver: that’s why you are likely to see many top members of PF supporting his candidature. I believe, even in the aspiring of the party presidency thingy; he, might be the last person to register.

The time other’s were busy making payments, he was planning his coming. If you want to confirm that Makebi is smart, watch the space: you will observe that he speaks less and let’s his circle do the speaking. Soon or later, social media might shift and talk more of Makebi Zulu than any other opposition leader.





Listen to this. Short term planning: even if the UPND wins the 2026 elections, Makebi Zulu might bring PF back into power in 2031 (long term). The PF, will do exactly what they wanted to do in 2026 that time.





My political guess is that Makebi will be the next PF president, Mundubile is going to exit PF and register his own party. Mundibile will go with a few MP’s to his new party. The rest of the PF presidential aspirants will either join Makebi’s side or that of Mundubile. This division is what will likely make the UPND win the election.





The worst scenario, let’s say Mundubile accepts to support Makebi Zulu; HH and the UPND will be given a tough race, because the alliances will automatically subscribe to Makebi and their voice will be amplified.





Regardless, we must take note that anything is possible and everyone is replaceable. At the same time, if UPND controls their communication skills: let’s expect them to win, then PF will be second, Mundubile’s party third, the rest of the opposition parties will have less than 1% of the total votes.



Copyright ©️ Shipungu 2025