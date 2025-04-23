NEVERS CALLS ON THE CHURCH TO INITIATE POLITICAL DIALOGUE



MOVEMENT for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) president Nevers Mumba says dialogue among politicians should start now ahead of the 2026 general election, and should be initiated by the Church.



Recently, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa urged the Church to intercede for tolerance among politicians ahead of next year’s general election.



In an interview, Dr Mumba said all contentious issues should be addressed early, including working together to ensure Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) inspires confidence ahead of the polls.





He said that both politicians and citizens are waiting for the Church to provide leadership in this matter.



“Every contentious area, we must look at it together, the issue of the rule of law, how are we going to manage that between the election and issues of the public order act.



How is it going to be executed in terms of it being fair?



