Nevers Mumba asks People to support HH in 2026

Nevers asks People to support HH in 2026



By Christopher Miti



MMD President NEVERS MUMBA has appealed to the people of Eastern Province to support President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, in next year’s elections so that he can continue fixing the economy.





Addressing party members when he opened the provincial conference in Chipata yesterday, Dr MUMBA said his party through the MMD/UPND alliance will back President Hichilema so that he could finish his two terms.





Dr MUMBA urged party members in the province to elect disciplined members into the provincial committee.





And MMD National Secretary ELIZABETH CHITIKA said the party is on the right track in gaining its past glory.





Meanwhile, Acting Eastern Province MMD Chairperson FRACKSON BANDA said the coming of the Party President has renewed the hope of the party members.

CREDIT:ZNBC