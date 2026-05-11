NEVERS MUMBA HAILS MPS FOR UNITY IN PASSING KEY BILLS AHEAD OF PARLIAMENT DISSOLUTION





By Chamuka Shalubala



Former Vice President Nevers Mumba has commended parliamentarians for putting their political differences aside and prioritizing the nation through the passage of various bills ahead of the dissolution of parliament this week.





Speaking to Phoenix News in an interview, Dr. Mumba said the lawmakers deserve credit for demonstrating unity and commitment to national development by ensuring key legislative matters are concluded before the end of the current parliamentary session.





He however, noted that despite the pressure and tight schedule under which members of parliament are operating before the dissolution of the national assembly, it is important that every bill passed reflects the interests and aspirations of the Zambian people.





Dr. Mumba said parliament has a responsibility to ensure that laws enacted during this period are not rushed at the expense of quality and must instead contribute positively to the country’s governance, economic growth, and overall national development.



PHOENIX NEWS