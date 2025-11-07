Nevers Mumba has once again shown the kind of poor politics that has kept him politically irrelevant for decades- Simon Mulenga Mwila

By Simon Mulenga Mwila

Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba has once again shown the kind of poor politics that has kept him politically irrelevant for decades.

He mistakes ego for leadership, drama for strategy, and name changes for vision.





The decision to rename MMD is not “rebranding” its historical vandalism.



MMD is not just a political party; it’s a symbol of Zambia’s democratic rebirth. It’s the movement that ended one-party rule and gave citizens back their voice. You don’t erase that legacy because you have run out of ideas.





MMD carried the dreams of a generation of those who fought for freedom, free expression, and democracy itself. To rename it is to insult those who built it.





Ba Nevers and his minions must understand that;

• Rebranding means renewal, not erasure.

• Rebranding means new ideas, not new names.

• Rebranding means restoring credibility, not rewriting history.





Ba Nevers has always struggled to understand timing and strategy. Every political step he takes seems to alienate rather than unite. Instead of using MMD’s rich legacy as a foundation for revival, he’s chosen to bury it in personal ambition.





Even if MMD no longer shakes the political scene today, it should remain untouched as a monument of Zambia’s democratic journey. The party’s name belongs to the people and to history, not to one man’s fragile political project.





You can’t fix a broken house by destroying its foundation. And you can’t revive MMD by erasing its name.





MMD deserves to live on even just as a symbol of where Zambia’s democracy began. 