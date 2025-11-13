NEVERS MUMBA THE MAN WHO SHOULD HAVE REMAINED ON THE PULPIT



Between 1985 to 2001, Nevers Mumba was a big name in the kingdom of God. I was born in the mid 80s and as I was growing, I grew up listening to Nevers Mumba as a televangelist and he ran a program called Zambia shall be saved on ZNBC, it used to be televised on a Saturday and it had the largest membership and following in Zambia and some parts of Africa.

I remember I told my father when I was about 8years old in the mid 90s, that I want to become a pastor like Nevers Mumba, the man had the grace of God upon him and truth be told, he changed many people’s lives, and the anointing of God was upon him. The Nevers Mumba was the most trending pastor of that generation and he had what it takes to bring change in people’s live spiritually and God used this vessel.





In the late 1990s, Nevers Mumba formed a party called Christian Coalition under his Victory ministries and it was heavily criticized by the then, Chiluba regime. During that time no one believed the rumors that Nevers Mumba had formed a political party. The MMD government of that period was using its minions to spread rumors that Nevers Mumba had formed a political party and yet people had so much love for Nevers Mumba and his Victory Ministries.

I must mention that in the year 2000, Nevers Mumba had announced that he had formed a political party called Christian Coalition and he went round the Country marketing himself as a presidential candidate for the 2001 December tripartite elections. I remember how the Chiluba arrested and detain him for unlawful assembly in kitwe during a church service. I must admit he was one of the presidential candidates who had substance and was of additional value at the time.





During the 2001 elections, the man was articulating policy as if he had been in government before and he began to gain grounds politically and most Christians were against him to join political players as it was considered dirty. On the international Christian community, Mumba received massive support from his fellow clergy and some helped him campaign with Television advertisements. The Christian community in Zambia didn’t support Nevers Mumba as a political figure and his ministry was divided politically. He lost the 2001 elections lamentably and the results wasn’t giving any hope of him becoming president in future.





In 2003, the then Republican President Levy Mwanawasa appointed Nevers Mumba as Republican Vice president of Zambia and nominated him as Member of Parliament after Enoch Kavendele was fired in unexplained circumstances, I must state here that he was a very young man that time and he was a respected figure. He brought life to the national assembly with his energetic and great public speaking skills. He was the man of the moment during that time. He was slowly becoming a threat to the Levy Mwanawasa’s regime and they started regretting by appointing him as Vice president. In 2004, Nevers Mumba had differed with President Mwanawasa publicly and we as Zambia knew that was the end of Nevers Mumba’s political career as he was fired by the appointing authority over the press statements on the bilateral relationship between Zambia and DRC Congo.





In 2004, he begun political fights with President Mwanawasa and the media was used as a battle field, which was mostly private media and he was later expelled from MMD. He formed a new political party called the Revelation Party and he hoped for a come back but it was tricky.





In 2008, the new republican President Rupiah Bwezani Banda, my favorite president as an individual appointed Nevers Mumba as high commissioner to Cananda and later became MMD president after the MMD lost power to PF





Nevers Mumba is still president of MMD with a new name called New Party. I must mention that Nevers Mumba wasted a lot of time in politic without any proper benefits for himself and his family. Mumba’s vision was to be republican President but he has failed to attain the vision and age is slowing catching up with him, although we can’t rule him out of the race in future. This man was gifted to be the vessel of God and the lord our God, a clean God.





In politics, I think God doesn’t exists and that’s the most reason why people like Nevers Mumba have failed to Penetrate as its extremely dirty. In Politics, there are lie, deceit, hatred, witchcraft, betrayal and other evil vices. Nevers has never practiced these evil vices and he has been trying to be objective in politics which is never the case.





If Nevers Mumba had continued with his ministry, probably he was going to be the TB Joshua, Kakande, Bushiri of this generation as people were going to becoming for prayers and healing in Zambia but he messed up by joining politics. On the changing of MMD’’s name, I don’t agree with him and it’s a topic of another day.



He should go back to the pulpit and make amendments, it never too late to our God.



Author: Clement Mwila III