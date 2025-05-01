FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



RE: Nevers Mumba’s Hypocrisy on Opposition Unity – A Misguided and Politically Compromised Statement



We have taken note of recent remarks made by MMD leader Nevers Mumba, in which he attempted to advise opposition political alliances UKA and Tonse on matters of unity and leadership. It is both laughable and deeply hypocritical for Dr. Mumba—a known ally of the ruling UPND regime—to position himself as a voice of reason for the opposition.



Dr. Mumba’s statements are not only politically misplaced, but they serve as a veiled extension of the ruling party’s propaganda machine. His alignment with UPND is well-documented, and his credibility as a neutral player in Zambia’s political space is nonexistent. Therefore, he has no mandate—formal or moral—to comment on the inner workings of opposition coalitions that he neither supports nor understands.



It is particularly shameful that he would dismiss Dr. Fred M’membe’s valid concerns about the ruling party’s desperate attempts to fracture and frustrate emerging opposition unity. These comments reveal more about Dr. Mumba’s priorities—protecting the establishment—than they do about fostering genuine democratic progress.



UKA and Tonse are not answerable to political actors who have chosen to side with a government failing to deliver on its promises. We remain committed to building a broad-based, accountable, and people-driven movement to rescue Zambia from economic decay, political repression, and elite-driven manipulation.



We urge Dr. Mumba to focus his energy on addressing the growing dissatisfaction within the UPND and to stop masquerading as a neutral elder statesman. He has made his political bed—it is time he lies in it.



by: Michael Zephaniah Phiri

(Political correspondent )