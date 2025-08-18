NEW ACC OFFICERS URGED TO UPHOLD INTEGRITY

Anti- Corruption Commission Zambia (ACC) Board Chairperson, Justice Evans Hamaundu (RTD), on Friday welcomed 14 new officers who graduated after intensive training in investigations, urging them to uphold integrity.

“I am aware that you have gone through rigorous training — physically, mentally, and ethically — to prepare you for the critical role of fighting corruption in our country. You have been equipped with the tools of investigation, prosecution, prevention, and public education. More importantly, you have been entrusted with a sacred responsibility: to be guardians of integrity in our society,” he said.

Justice Hamaundu reminded them that serving in the ACC is not merely a job but a calling that demands adherence to the Commission’s core values of integrity, transparency, confidentiality, excellence, impartiality, and accountability.

Meanwhile, ACC Director General, Mrs. Daphne Chabu, also encouraged the officers to remain resolute in the fight against corruption, stressing that it is not for the faint-hearted as the corrupt often resist.

She urged them to execute their duties with urgency, professionalism, and without compromise.