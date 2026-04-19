New Allegations Link DJ Sumbody’s Murder to Stolen KZN Cocaine and Underworld Feud

A dramatic affidavit from a surviving Pretoria DJ has lifted the lid on the violent underworld feuds that allegedly led to the 2022 assassination of popular Amapiano star DJ Sumbody.

In the statement, made to police while they investigated an attempt on his own life, Seunkie Mokubung better known as DJ Vettys claims the November 2022 murder of Oupa John Sefoka (DJ Sumbody) was part of a brutal revenge cycle triggered by a massive cocaine theft from police custody.

The roots trace back to November 2021, when 541kg of cocaine valued at around R200 million was stolen from an unguarded Hawks office in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal. The consignment, originally seized and linked to powerful criminal networks, disappeared during load-shedding in what investigators have described as a targeted inside job.

According to Vettys’ affidavit, two rival “societies” informal but influential networks blending taxi operators, nightclub owners, entertainers and underworld figures clashed over the hot drugs. Sumbody was associated with the “Money Talks” crew. His business partner in a Cape Town club, Ralph Stanfield, allegedly had ties to a rival faction connected to the late Jotham “King Mswazi” Msibi.

Vettys alleges that Sumbody introduced Stanfield to rapper Thulani “Heavy Pablo” Msimang, who then attempted to sell portions of the stolen cocaine. When Stanfield discovered the drugs had been lifted from police custody and belonged to the rival group, he reportedly alerted Msibi’s associates. The perceived betrayal sparked what Vettys describes as a “DJ killing spree” that left Gauteng’s nightlife scene bloodied.

Sumbody was gunned down in a hail of bullets in Woodmead, Johannesburg, on 20 November 2022, along with two bodyguards.

Heavy Pablo was also killed. Vettys himself was seriously wounded in a 2024 assassination attempt. He claims accused Vusumuzi Cat Matlala currently held in C-Max prison facing separate attempted murder and conspiracy charges personally warned him that a hit had been ordered on his life.

The revelations, published by the Sunday Times, add fresh detail to the ongoing