NEW APOSTOLIC CHURCH IN ZAMBIA REFUTES MEDIA REPORTS THAT THE CHURCH SUPPORTS HOMOSEXUALITY AND LGBT RIGHTS

By Patricia Male

The New Apostolic Church in Zambia has refuted social media reports insinuating that the church in Zambia supports homosexuality and lesbian, gays, bisexual and transgender rights.

The Church has since advised its members and the general public that it negates any malicious social media suggestions aimed at bringing the name of the church into disrepute.

New Apostolic Church Zambia Head Communication and Corporate Affairs Nimon Muleya states that the foundation of its teachings is the Holy Scripture and emphasizes the personal accountability of its members for their actions.

Mr. Muleya has explained that the mission of the New Apostolic Church is to reach out to all people in order to teach them the gospel of Jesus Christ and to baptize them with water and the Holy Spirit and remains committed to its aspiration.

PHOENIX NEWS