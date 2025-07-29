NEW BILL TARGETS LAND TITLE FRAUD – MUCHELEKA



Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Permanent Secretary, PATRICK MUCHELEKA, says the Lands and Deeds Registry Amendment Bill No. 13 of 2025 will significantly improve efficiency in land administration and strengthen legal safeguards.





Mr. MUCHELEKA explains that the proposed amendment will empower the Chief Registrar to administratively rectify or cancel certificates of title under specific conditions, without the need for a court order.





He was speaking when he presented submissions on the Lands and Deeds Registry Amendment Bill No. 13 of 2025 to the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Lands and Deeds





Mr. MUCHELEKA noted that the measure will enhance efficiency, lower costs, and boost public confidence in the land administration system.





He also said that the amendment would enable the Chief Registrar to act swiftly against fraudulently acquired land titles, thereby safeguarding the interests of the marginalised and vulnerable.





Meanwhile, Chief Registrar, AGATHA BANDA, stated that the cancellation of land titles will be carried out strictly within the confines of the law.





Ms. BANDA further noted that the Bill is intended to clean up the land administration system.



ZNBC