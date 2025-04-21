NEW BILL WON’T BE A  TOOL FOR SUPPRESSING MEDIA, MLC backs Zambia Institute of Journalism

NEW BILL WON’T BE tool5 FOR SUPPRESSING MEDIA, MLC backs ZIJ



MEDIA Liaison Committee (MLC) acting Chairperson Felistus Chipako has called for the swift enactment of the Zambia Institute of Journalism (ZIJ) Bill, emphasizing its potential to enhance professionalism and accountability among journalists.



Speaking at a press briefing held at Four Pillars Lodge in Lusaka today, Chipako said that the Bill’s focus is on self-regulation, which aims to empower individual journalists while safeguarding media freedom.



The ZIJ Bill, a product of extensive consultations led by the Media Liaison Committee (MLC) comprising of over 10 media bodies seeks to address long-standing challenges in the media industry.



“Unlike previous attempts at regulation, the Bill proposes a statutory self-regulatory mechanism designed and driven by journalists themselves. This approach ensures that the media fraternity retains autonomy while adhering to ethical standards,” Chipako said.



Chipako clarified the importance of the Bill in fostering trust between the media and the public.



She urged stakeholders to support the initiative, noting that the ZIJ would provide a robust framework for addressing professional misconduct without compromising press freedom.



Chipako further highlighted that the Bill would introduce structured capacity-building programmes aimed at improving journalists’ skills in investigative reporting, ethical decision-making, and digital security.



She stressed that in a rapidly evolving media landscape, equipping journalists with the right tools and knowledge would be crucial in ensuring the credibility and integrity of news reporting.



Additionally, she reassured journalists that the ZIJ Bill would not be used as a tool for media suppression but rather as a safeguard to uphold professionalism.



She emphasised that the initiative aligns with global best practices, allowing journalists to operate with independence while strengthening accountability measures within the industry.



The press briefing was necessitated to clarify what the Minister of Information, Cornelius Mweetwa said concerning the Bill when he shared that the Bill came from the journalists themselves and not from the government.



Kalemba April 21, 2025