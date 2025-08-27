NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT HAS DELIVERED ON MOST OF ITS PROMISES-MUFUZI





August 26, 2025



Lusaka – The United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Team member, Karen Twaambo Mufuzi, says the New Dawn government remains committed to addressing citizens’ needs and finding lasting solutions for economic stability and growth.





Speaking on 5FM Radio’s Burning Issue Program this morning, Ms. Mufuzi said the New Dawn government has “made several strides towards fulfilling its campaign promises.”





She said the New Dawn government has delivered on most of its campaign promises which include the introduction of free education, the return of University Bursaries and meal allowances, empowerment through Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programs, and the fight against cadrelism, listed among the administration’s major achievements.





Ms Mfuzi explained that government is still working to tackle persistent challenges, particularly in the energy sector.





She said issues such as loadshedding will soon be a thing of the past as government is working round the clock to ensure a lasting solutions.





Ms. Mufuzi also pointed to agriculture as another success story. Despite drought conditions, commending President Hakainde Hichilema’s measures such as irrigation support and farming incentives had ensured Zambia achieved a bumper harvest.





“Farmers have been helped through programs that are making agriculture a business, not just a seasonal activity,” she noted.





Responding to concerns from callers, Ms. Mufuzi said with mealie meal prices stabilizing, power supply will also improve through diversification such as the commissioning of Solar plants.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM