NEW DAWN SHAMEFUL ACHIEVEMENTS- Fred M’membe

NEW DAWN SHAMEFUL ACHIEVEMENTS



Listening to the Minister of Energy happily announcing a shift of electricity supply from 3 hours to 10 hrs in a day is sad and disheartening. Celebrating supplying less than 50% of citizens’ needs in a 24-hour day is by no means an achievement. How can a country develop when the performance bar is set so low?





The next question is we are exporting at the same time importing. What logic is this by any standard? One would expect importing to cover a deficit and exporting to release surplus. This is clearly reverse thinking.





Lastly, what’s the price per KWh for imports and the same for exports to check sanity on pricing parity? We are probably exporting at a lower price than we are importing. Please, Minister of Energy, provide details.





Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party