NEW DAWN SHAMEFUL ACHIEVEMENTS- Fred M’membe

NEW DAWN SHAMEFUL ACHIEVEMENTS
Listening to the Minister of Energy happily announcing a shift of electricity supply from 3 hours to 10 hrs in a day is sad and disheartening. Celebrating supplying less than 50% of citizens’ needs in a 24-hour day is by no means an achievement. How can a country develop when the performance bar is set so low?
The next question is we are exporting at the same time importing. What logic is this by any standard? One would expect importing to cover a deficit and exporting to release surplus. This is clearly reverse thinking.
Lastly, what’s the price per KWh for imports and the same for exports to check sanity on pricing parity? We are probably exporting at a lower price than we are importing. Please, Minister of Energy, provide details.
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
Provide solution you zombies. Just yapping like a monkey in the maize field.
Mmembe is more of a journalist than a politician. In the article above hes asking questions and then falls short of marketing himself and his party. When you want to be a contender you not only highlight the ills ( the voters already know their challenges) , you clearly state your policy shift how in similar circumstances your altetnative government would handle the situation differently . You emphasize why your solution is superior and how it would make life better for the CITIZENS. But then Mmembe is a journalist only providing running commentry on contemporary issues with no idea of how such complex matters must be handled. Up your game bwana. Anyway, i dont know why am even advising this MAN.