NEW DAWN’S ACHIEVEMENTS IMPRESS UNZA LECTURER



Lusaka, Zambia – The four years of the New Dawn administration, marked by peace and the restoration of the rule of law, have impressed governance expert Professor Gistered Muleya of the University of Zambia (UNZA).





Reflecting on the administration’s achievements, Prof. Muleya praised the equal judicial treatment of individuals regardless of political affiliation, describing it as a significant milestone in Zambia’s governance.





He expressed concern over the opposition’s persistent criticism of government, noting that some political actors seem more interested in seeing the administration fail rather than constructively engaging in national development.





“Unlike in the past, where dissenting voices were often suppressed, the UPND-led government under President Hakainde Hichilema has created a conducive environment for political discourse,” Prof. Muleya said.





However, he lamented that some opposition figures and citizens have occasionally crossed boundaries in their speech, undermining the spirit of lawful political engagement.





Prof. Muleya also called on the government to prioritize energy diversification and emphasized that every Zambian is an integral part of the governance process, with a role to play in shaping the nation’s development.



© Falcon News