‎NEW ELECTRICITY BILLING SYSTEM HARSH ON CITIZENS





‎Lusaka- 02nd February, 2026

‎

‎Zesco and ERB should revert to the old billing system of electricity for residential and domestic consumers.



‎

‎The billing system implemented by Zesco/ERB on November 01, 2026 has put tremendous financial stress on households.



‎

‎Households that used to purchase electricity units worth 500 per month are now spending double the amount and beyond.



‎

‎Surely this is adding more financial stress to households already battling poverty, high cost of living and doing business in the Country



‎

‎We appeal to Zesco/ERB to revert to the before November, 2025 billing system. The new system is harsh and uneconomical on our people.

‎

‎Silavwe Jackson

‎President

‎GPZ.