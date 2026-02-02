NEW ELECTRICITY BILLING SYSTEM HARSH ON CITIZENS
Lusaka- 02nd February, 2026
Zesco and ERB should revert to the old billing system of electricity for residential and domestic consumers.
The billing system implemented by Zesco/ERB on November 01, 2026 has put tremendous financial stress on households.
Households that used to purchase electricity units worth 500 per month are now spending double the amount and beyond.
Surely this is adding more financial stress to households already battling poverty, high cost of living and doing business in the Country
We appeal to Zesco/ERB to revert to the before November, 2025 billing system. The new system is harsh and uneconomical on our people.
Silavwe Jackson
President
GPZ.