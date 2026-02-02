NEW ELECTRICITY BILLING SYSTEM HARSH ON CITIZENS

‎NEW ELECTRICITY BILLING SYSTEM HARSH ON CITIZENS



‎Lusaka- 02nd February, 2026

‎Zesco and ERB should revert to the old billing system of electricity for residential and domestic consumers.



‎The billing system implemented by Zesco/ERB on November 01, 2026 has put tremendous financial stress on households.



‎Households that used to purchase electricity units worth 500 per month are now spending double the amount and beyond.



‎Surely this is adding more financial stress to households already battling poverty,  high cost of living and doing business in the Country



‎We appeal to Zesco/ERB to revert to the before November, 2025 billing system. The new system is harsh and uneconomical on our people.

‎Silavwe Jackson
‎President
‎GPZ.

