 BREAKING: New Epstein Files Reveal Former President Jacob Zuma at Intimate Dinner with Jeffrey Epstein





Latest disclosures from the United States Justice Department, part of a massive release of documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, have revealed something significant from the archives of the late Jeffrey Epstein: an email referring to an intimate dinner in London in 2010 that included former South African president Jacob Zuma.





According to reporting by Daily Maverick, the email comes from what’s now being called the Epstein Files — a trove of millions of documents, images and videos made public this week that detail Epstein’s contacts with powerful figures around the world.





Here’s what we know so far:



➡️ The dinner took place in London in 2010, during a state visit by Zuma — his first to the UK after becoming president.

➡️ The email communication referring to this dinner was included among the tens of thousands of pages released most recently by the U.S. Justice Department.

➡️ At this stage, this disclosure appears to be social or contextual — not an allegation of criminal activity by Zuma. The reports do not claim illegal conduct by him.





Why this matters:



 Epstein was a convicted sex offender whose network included politicians, business leaders and celebrities, and whose private contacts have been the subject of intense scrutiny and speculation for years.



 The release of the Epstein documents — over 3 million pages so far, with emails and correspondence between Epstein and global figures — is one of the largest transparency efforts in U.S. legal history.

 Any mention of a head of state or influential politician in these files inevitably raises questions about access, influence and the nature of associations — even if nothing illegal is alleged.





 What’s being said publicly so far:



Supporters of transparency argue that all relationships between powerful people and Epstein deserve scrutiny, given his history of abuse and manipulation. Others caution that not every social connection is meaningful — especially when it comes to official functions or state visits.





At this point, the dinner reference is a new disclosure in the files, not an accusation. As more researchers and journalists comb through the millions of pages being released, additional context or corroboration may surface.



 This story is still developing as more documents are analysed.



What are your Thoughts?