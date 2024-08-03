New Era Democratic Party  says it is sad that 184 million kwacha for the sale of 2022 maize was not accounted for by govt

New Era Democratic Party says it is sad that 184 million kwacha for the sale of 2022 maize was not accounted for by the New Dawn government , describing the act as selfish.



Party Secretary General, Apostle Simon Mwanza, has told this reporter in a phone interview that, it would have been considerate of government to have channeled the money into the empty coffers of the country and not their pockets.



Mr. Mwanza, said government must have had mechanisms to use the proceeds of the sale of maize towards improving the lives of Zambians, and other key areas like ministry of health.



He said the government paid a deaf ear to stakeholders that advised them not to sell the maize alleging that the UPND does not have a heat for the Zambian people.



Mwanza said the UPND led- government is corrupt as they can not declare their assets.



He has however wondered why president Hakainde Hichilema does not fire any of his ministers that gets involved in corruption scandals.



He has urged the President to dissolve his entire cabinet for illicit deals to ensure a smooth run of investigations



Mwanza said no minister has been fired because the fight against corruption under New dawn is rotten.



He has advised that when a minister is mentioned in a corruption scandal, he/she needs to be relieved of the duties assigned to.



He said investigations can not produce intended objectives while the ministers are still serving as they still have an upper hand to temper with evidence that the ACC has.



He has called for independent investigations and that those involved need to be suspended in order for them to pave way for investigations.



Mwanza, also alleged that ministers under UPND are concealing so many illicit corrupt activities.



Meanwhile The Secretary General encouraged the United Kwacha Alliance partners to remain united in order to stand strong and defeat the failed UPND government in 2026 or before. He said UKA is currently the only Alliance that will save the Zambian people from poverty which is unprecedented in the UPND. He has since called on all party leaders to practice love and unity in order for the Alliance to remain strong.



Mr Mwanza further appealed to the general public to remain calm and patient as UKA will soon reveal a Presidential Candidate who will defeat HH very soon.